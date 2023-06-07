The highly anticipated movie, Iraivan, featuring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is all set to hit theaters on August 25, as announced by the film's makers on Wednesday. Directed by Ahmed, Iraivan will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, catering to a wider audience. Promising to be a commercial entertainer, the film has sparked speculation that Jayam Ravi will be portraying the role of a police officer. The music for Iraivan will be composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja. Notably, Jayam Ravi has previously impressed audiences with his remarkable performances as a cop in movies like Thani Oruvan and Bogan. Iraivan First Look Out! Jayam Ravi’s Intense Avatar From His Upcoming Flick Co-Starring Nayanthara Unveiled (View Poster).

Check Out The Latest News Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)