Director Subbaraj said Jagame Thandhiram is his dream project and he has made it with all heart. “The film is made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way,” the director said in a statement. The film will release in theatres on May 18.

Check The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)