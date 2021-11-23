The courtroom drama Jai Bhim starring Suriya Sivakumar in the lead had released on Amazon Prime Video on November 2. Ever since the release of the film, the lead actor and its makers have been in trouble for allegedly portraying the Vanniyar community falsely. The Vanniyar Sangam has filed a complaint against Suriya, Jyotika and director Tha Se Gnanavel before judicial magistrate in Chidambaram for defaming their community. It has also been requested in the complaint to prosecute the accused under Sections 153, 153A(1), 499, 500, 503, 504 and 505 of Indian Penal Code.

Complaint Against Makers Of Jai Bhim

Vanniyar Sangam has filed the private complaint against Surya & others to prosecute them under Sections 153, 153A(1), 499, 500, 503, 504 and 505 of Indian Penal Code. To prosecute a person under Sections 153 & 153A (1), the previous sanction of the State or 1/n pic.twitter.com/dbRbdB8FWg — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) November 23, 2021

