Ranjith Sankar’s upcoming mystery-thriller, Jai Ganesh, is set to enthral audiences with its gripping storyline. The teaser, featuring lead actor Unni Mukundan, showcases how he discovers the purpose of his life amidst extreme struggles. Alongside Mukundan, the film stars Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, Jomol, Hareesh Perady, Ashokan, Nandhu, Benzi Mathews, Srikanth K Vijayan, Ann Saleem, and Vinod Rajan. Jai Ganesh is slated for release in theatres on April 11, 2024. Garudan Title Glimpse Starring Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Jai Ganesh Teaser

