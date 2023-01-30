Nelson Dilipkumar's next Jailer might see Jackie Shroff. As per reports, Shroff, has been approached to play a pivotal role in the Rajinikanth-starrer. flick. FYI, if the reports are true then this will be Jackie and Thalaiva's reunion after nine years on the big screens. The two were last seen in Kochadaiiyaan (2014). Jailer: Rajinikanth’s Look in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Film Makes Former Son-in-Law Dhanush Say ‘Wow!’.

Jackie Shroff in Jailer:

#Rajinikanth𓃵 and #JackieShroff might REUNITE again after nine years.. Jackie has been approached to play an important role in Rajinikanth's #Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars #Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil and Vasanth Ravi! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)