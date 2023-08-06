The makers of Jailer have dropped a huge surprise for fans! Rajinikanth, who has fans across the globe, are in for a treat. The team shared about the premiere of Nelson Dilipkumar’ directorial in USA. Jailer will hit the US theatres on August 9. Not just that, superstar Rajinikanth would be coming to Las Vegas on August 7 for the promotion of this flick. Jailer: Makers Drop New Poster Featuring Mohanlal and Rajinikanth in One Frame and Treat Fans Ahead of the Film’s Release!

Jailer USA Premiere

