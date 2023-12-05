Japan OTT Release: Karthi–Raju Murugan’s Heist Comedy Drama To Stream on Netflix From December 11

Japan featured Karthi as a notorious thief and this heist comedy drama had opened to mixed reactions from the audience. Now those who missed to watch this Raju Murugan directorial in theatres, the film is now all set to hit the OTT platform. Japan movie will be streaming on Netflix from December 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Japan Movie Review: Karthi's Heist Action-Comedy Feels Way Too Overstuffed To Make an Impact!

Japan On Netflix

Intha kadhai-la thimingalam sikkuma sikkadha nu paaka neenga ready ah? #Japan, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 11 Dec! pic.twitter.com/rLWRBVyL6N — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)