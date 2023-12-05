Japan OTT Release: Karthi–Raju Murugan’s Heist Comedy Drama To Stream on Netflix From December 11

The movie Japan stars Karthi in the titular role. The film, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, also features Anu Emmanuel, KS Ravikumar, Sunil among others in pivotal roles.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 05, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Japan featured Karthi as a notorious thief and this heist comedy drama had opened to mixed reactions from the audience. Now those who missed to watch this Raju Murugan directorial in theatres, the film is now all set to hit the OTT platform. Japan movie will be streaming on Netflix from December 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Japan Movie Review: Karthi's Heist Action-Comedy Feels Way Too Overstuffed To Make an Impact!

Japan On Netflix

