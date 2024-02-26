Jawan actress Priya Mani recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz SUV. Valued at Rs 74.20 lakh, the GLC SUV was delivered to her alongside her husband and mother. The official Instagram pages of Mercedes-Benz India and AutoHangar shared the moment when Priya Mani received her keys. The white GLC SUV was revealed as she removed the cover, and the family celebrated with Hindu rituals and a cake. The post expressed excitement for her "automotive journey" and wished her "countless happy miles ahead.” Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's Film Is Intense and Impactful! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Priya Mani Boys Mercedez-Benz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times of India (@timesofindia)

Check Her Car's Photos Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar India Pvt Ltd (@autohangar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)