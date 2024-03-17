After the success of Aadu and its sequel Aadu 2, Jayasurya has announced the third installment, Aadu 3. The actor confirmed this by unveiling the first look poster from Midhun Manuel Thomas’ directorial. The poster features the film’s lead actor Jayasurya, director Midhun and actor-producer Vijay Babu, each holding a goat. Other than this quirky poster, the makers have not shared any other details regarding this upcoming Malayalam film. Abraham Ozler OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Jayaram–Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Crime Thriller Online.

Aadu 3 First Look Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayasurya Jayan (@actor_jayasurya)

