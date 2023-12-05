Jigarthanda DoubleX is the action comedy film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film set in the 1970s stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the leading roles. The film, which released in theatres during the week of Diwali, November 10, is now all set to arrive on the streaming giant, Netflix. Jigarthanda DoubleX will arrive on the OTT platform in the next few days. The makers shared that Jigarthanda DoubleX will stream on Netflix from December 8 onwards at 12pm. The ones with Netflix subscription can watch the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. It will also be soon available to watch in English language as well. Jigarthanda DoubleX Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah’s Film Receives Mixed Response From the Critics!

Jigarthanda DoubleX On Netflix

Roll-camera-action!🎥 Indha Pandyaa Blockbuster paaka ellarum vaanga! 💥 Jigarthanda DoubleX is coming to Netflix on 8 December in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi! Coming soon in English.#JigarthandaDoubleXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/r1OlgnTpLY — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)