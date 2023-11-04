The much-awaited trailer of Jigarthanda DoubleX is out now! This action-packed extravaganza stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah as the leads and promises an electrifying experience. Helmed by the acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj, the plot of the flick is based in 1975 and revolves around filmmaker and gangster. Jigarthanda DoubleX's gripping music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Check out the film's trailer below. Jigarthanda Double X Teaser: Action-Thriller Starring SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence To Release This Diwali (Watch Video).

Watch Jigarthanda DoubleX Trailer:

