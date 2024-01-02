An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of over 7 hit north central Japan on Monday (Jan 1). The calamity flattened several houses and led to cracks in roads in the affected areas. Now RRR star Jr NTR, who was in Japan, penned a message on X stating he's 'back home' (India) safe. The superstar also revealed how he spent the entire last week in Japan and mentioned his heart goes out to everyone affected by the natural disaster. Have a look. Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Western Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued (Watch Videos).

Jr NTR on Earthquake in Japan:

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan 🇯🇵 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

