Jr NTR is all geared up to mark his Bollywood debut with the upcoming action thriller, War 2. The Telugu superstar was spotted today leaving for Mumbai to commence shooting for the upcoming film in the YRF Spy Universe. Reports indicate that Jr NTR is scheduled to start filming for War 2 from tomorrow, and he will reportedly shoot an important sequence in the city for almost 10 days. Sporting a casual attire consisting of a grey shirt and blue jeans, the actor was seen stepping out of his car at the airport. He completed his look with a baseball cap and black sunglasses. War 2: Jr NTR is Not the Antagonist in Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Sequel; His Character to Get Separate Spinoff in YRF Spy Universe - Reports.

Jr NTR Off To Mumbai

