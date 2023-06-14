Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are blessed with two sons, Abhay and Bhargav. The couple’s younger son has turned a year older today. On the occasion of the star kids’ fifth birthday, the Tollywood superstar aka Tarak’s fans have extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the little munchkin on Twitter. From sharing his pics to trending #HappyBirthdayBhargavRam, take a look at some of the tweets below: Jr NTR Shares the Cutest Pic With His Younger Son Bhargav on His First Birthday and We Can't Stop Gushing Over It!

#HappyBirthdayBhargavRam

'Little Tiger'

Wishing A very Many More Happy Returns of the Day to our Little Tiger 🐯#NandamuriBhargavaRam @tarak9999#Devara pic.twitter.com/SFDKuhgDlb — Mass Monster NTR (@MassMonsterNTR) June 14, 2023

Cutie

#NandamuriBhargavaRam

Throwback Pics

