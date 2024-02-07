Kaatera is a 2023 Indian Kannada action drama directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. Starring Darshan and Aradhana Ram, the film portrays a real-life incident from a 1970s Karnataka village. In Bheemanahalli, Kaatera, a blacksmith, confronts challenges to aid farmers against feudal lords Devaraya and Kaalegowda. With a stellar cast, including Jagapathi Babu and Kumar Govind, the film captivated audiences upon its December 29, 2023 release, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. It's set to premiere on Zee5 on February 9, 2024. Kaatera Trailer: Darshan Packs Powerful Punch in This Massy Entertainer Helmed by Tharun Sudhir (Watch Video).

Watch Kaatera Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)