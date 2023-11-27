Kaathal – The Core has been receiving exceptional responses from the audience and critics and this positive reception is now reflecting in its box office performance. Directed by Jeo Baby and starring Mammootty and Jyotika, the film is gaining traction. After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actor Suriya shared a poster of the movie, praising it as a 'superlative and progressive film.' He lauded Mammootty and Jyotika for their performances and commended director Jeo Baby for the compelling story. Kaathal The Core Movie Review: Mammootty's Subtly Superlative Performance in Jeo Baby's Deeply Moving Drama Deserves Highest Acclaim (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out Suriya's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)