The much-awaited Malayalam action thriller Kaduva has finally arrived in theatres today! Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon, the film has been hailed as a mass entertainer on Twitter. There are many who have managed to watch early shows of Shaji Kailas’ film and shared their views on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the tweets below. Kaduva: Dubbed Versions Of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi’s Malayalam Film To Release In Theatres On July 8.

Good Mass Entertainer

#Kaduva Good Mass Entertainer after quite a while from Mollywood. @PrithviOfficial excels throughout as Kuriachan. Excellent fight sequences. BGM n songs could have been better. Verdict : Feast for Mass Movie Lovers. pic.twitter.com/9rwQ0lpp0k — RADHAKRISHNAN (@RADHAKR11391382) July 7, 2022

Well-Written Screenplay

#Kaduva a terrific 1st first half followed by good second half.. Great ego clash between prithviraj and vivek..well written screenplay👍 personally felt could have been a fast paced in some parts BGM 🔥🔥🔥 A pakka mass commercial entertainer Rating 3.75/5 winner 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MaJGtENGGt — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) July 7, 2022

All Praises For Shaji Kailas

#Kaduva is easily Shaji Kailas' most satisfying work since #Valyettan, even if most of it rings familiar. But it's indeed a return to form for the director working with material apt for an actor of #Prithviraj's stature, that utilises the latter's swag to the max. pic.twitter.com/c6aazHAoDA — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) July 7, 2022

Mass Movie

#Kaduva-Biggest Mass Celebration Of Mollywood After Pulimurugan And Lucifer...The Ferrocious Mass Avathar From Prithviraj After Anwar. The Massive Shaji Kailas Era Is Back...Go And Enjoy It In Theatress. Ma Rating :4/5 NB:Realistic Movie Lovers- Pls Sit Be Comfortable At Home🙏 — Commrade ForLife (@CommradeForlife) July 7, 2022

Power-Packed Film

#Kaduva #PrithvirajSukumaran 3/5 Normal/Common audiences 3.5/5 Fans 1st Half Good 2nd Half Okay/Better Storyline old but packed with powerful punch & actions block@PrithviOfficial Performance Good 👍 K A D U V A 🔥 — RR (@rrking99) July 7, 2022

Blockbuster Is Loading

Terrific 1st Half For #Kaduva Excellent comeback from Director Shaji Kailas.The Ego clash development with Prithvi and Vivek Oberoi is Well placed.Great work from JakesBejoy also in the Background music. If the Momentum will Continue in the Second half, Blockbuster is Loading... pic.twitter.com/KSatumAr2J — Ananthajith Asokkumar 🇮🇳 (@iamananthajith) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)