The much-awaited Malayalam action thriller Kaduva has finally arrived in theatres today! Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon, the film has been hailed as a mass entertainer on Twitter. There are many who have managed to watch early shows of Shaji Kailas’ film and shared their views on the micro-blogging platform. Check out some of the tweets below. Kaduva: Dubbed Versions Of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi’s Malayalam Film To Release In Theatres On July 8.

Good Mass Entertainer

Well-Written Screenplay

All Praises For Shaji Kailas

Mass Movie

Power-Packed Film

Blockbuster Is Loading

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)