Actor Karthi's 2019 film Kaithi is all set to release across 121 cities in Russia on Thursday (May 19). The flick was earlier released in theatres on October 25, 2019. Apart from Karthi, the action-thriller also stars Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in key roles. Kaithi Review: Twitterati Give Karthi's Action Thriller a Thumbs Up.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Actor @Karthi_Offl-starrer 2019 film #Kaithi will release across 121 cities in Russia, on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/0Ml1Pd9uAW — Silverscreen India (@silverscreenin) May 19, 2022

Here's The Video Message Of Actor Karthi:

