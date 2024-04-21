The makers of Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD recently thrilled fans as they dropped a captivating first-look poster of the actor from the upcoming sci-fi. In the poster shared, Amitabh Bachchan appeared to be like a sage sitting inside what appears to be a temple. Sharing the poster, the makers revealed that the final poster of Big B will be revealed today, April 21, on Star Sports ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Now, just a few hours before the grand reveal, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to share his previous first look and his experience of portraying the character. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Big B wrote, "It’s been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology and above all, the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ." Kalki 2898 AD also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Is Sage-Like Figure in Captivating New Poster From Prabhas’ Upcoming Sci-Fi; Major Announcement To Drop on April 21 (See Pic).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)