Nag Ashwin's epic sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in prominent roles. On Sunday, April 21, the makers of the film finally unveiled the first look of Amitabh Bachchan's character exclusively during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The actor will be portraying Ashwatthama in the film. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen clad in white attire and praying to a Shiva Linga. A child's voice is heard asking him "Are you a God? who are you?" Amitabh Bachchan could be heard saying "Since the last age, I have been waiting for the coming of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona's son Ashwatthama." The clips of Big B's introduction as Aswhatthma are going viral online. Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up for the Grand Reveal From Prabhas Starrer, Says ‘It’s Been an Experience Like No Other’.

Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD

