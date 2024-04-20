Ever since Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting any update from the film with much anticipation. Amidst this, the makers have dropped a fresh update on April 20, revealing that a big announcement will be made on Sunday, April 21. Vyjayanthi Movies dropped a collaborative post with Star Sports India on their official Instagram handle and shared a new poster, which appears to be of Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the post, they wrote, "The time has come to know who he is! Exclusively on @starsportsindia at 7:15 PM on April 21st." Touted as the biggest Indian film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD was earlier slated to release on May 9 but was postponed due to the Lok Sabha Elections. Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Drops Pics From Italy Shoot, Clicks Selfie With Prabhas.

Check Out Kalki 2898 AD New Poster Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

