Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi Film Postponed? Here's What We Know

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD may be delayed from its May 9 release due to elections in Telangana. However, an official confirmation on this news is pending.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, may see a further delay in its release. Originally slated for January 2024, the movie's release was postponed due to extensive VFX work. Now, reports suggest another potential delay due to upcoming elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The state of Telangana holds its general elections on May 13, which could affect the film's box office performance. However, there is no official confirmation on the news as of now. Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Introduced As Bhairava; Actor’s New Look From Nag Ashwin’s Film Unveiled on Mahashivratri 2024 (View Pic).

Kalki 2898 AD Postponed?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

