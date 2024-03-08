On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri today, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have introduced Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, an alter ego of Kalki. Prabhas portrays the central character in this Nag Ashwin directorial. His character apparently triggers important changes in society and existence, going beyond the limits of time and space. Check out the intriguing new look of Prabhas as Bhairava: Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Announced! Prabhas–Nag Ashwin’s Film To Hit the Big Screens in May 2024.

Prabhas As Bhairava In Kalki 2898 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

