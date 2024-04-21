Nag Ashwin's futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. On Sunday, April 21, the makers unveiled a captivating first look of Amitabh Bachchan as the immortal Ashwatthama from the film. The promo was released on Star Sports before the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL match. In the 21-second clip, a child's voice can be heard asking, "Are you a God? Who are you?" to which Amitabh Bachchan's character replies, "Since the last age, I have been waiting for the coming of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona's son Ashwatthama." The clip, which has not been shared officially by the makers on their official social media channels, has already gona viral on the internet. Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as young Ashwatthama in the teaser video has surprised fans. Check out their reaction here. Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Intense As Ashwatthama in NEW Teaser From Prabhas’ Sci-Fi (Watch Video).

This is Legendary 🔥🔥🔥 By 2030 we will be having racchest flashback episodes of our star heroes with their youngest looks. And #Kalki2898AD will be the trendsetter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RnMc1CnNcg — Sandeep Raj (@SandeepRaaaj) April 21, 2024

