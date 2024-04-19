Kamal Haasan, the actor-politician and head of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, was spotted at a polling booth in Chennai exercising his right to vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In footage shared by ANI, Haasan could be seen inside the polling booth, mobbed by fans as he participates in the voting process. Despite being a prominent figure in politics, Haasan is not contesting in this election cycle. Vijay Sethupathi Participates in Electoral Process, Votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan Arrives to Cast His Vote

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan arrives at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai to cast his vote. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the #LokSabhaElections2024, the party supported and campaigned for DMK. pic.twitter.com/q1bizg3Wey — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Kamal Haasan at Polling Booth

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at a polling booth in Koyambedu, Chennai. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting the #LokSabhaElections2024 , the party supported and campaigned for DMK. pic.twitter.com/EZ2tnICRDn — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

