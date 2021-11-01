Nivin Pauly is all set to entertain his fans once again with the upcoming film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham aka KaKaaKa. The film also features Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Aloshious, Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan and Sudheer Paravoor. When the makers had dropped the film’s teaser it guaranteed that it is going to be a laughter riot. Ahead of the release of the film on Disney+ Hotstar, Nivin has shared a few BTS pictures and they are unmissable. You’d get to see all the actors of KaKaaKa!

KaKaaKa BTS

View this post on Instagram

