Kanguva is the upcoming period action drama starring Suriya in the leading role. Directed by Siva, the buzz is that the film’s promo will be dropped on the leading actor’s birthday, which is on July 23. This speculation has clearly left fans excited. However, an official announcement on the promo release of Kanguva is awaited. Suriya 42 Is Kanguva! Makers Unveil Title and Release Date of Suriya and Disha Patani's Film With an Epic Teaser (Watch Video).

Kanguva Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)