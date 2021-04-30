Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has decided to help people out during these testing COVID-19 times. He is now an Ambulance driver who assists people carry out the funeral rites. He told Bangalore Mirror, "I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around hKannadalf a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice."

Check out his post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Gowda (@actor_arjungowda_92)

