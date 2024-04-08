Kannappa: Akshay Kumar to Have a Cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Upcoming Period Film – Reports

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for Kannappa. Produced by 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment, the flick promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 08, 2024 11:11 AM IST

Akshay Kumar is the latest addition to Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannapa. As per the latest buzz, we hear that the Bollywood actor has been roped in for a crucial part in the upcoming period film and will begin shooting for the same soon. If true, then this one will mark Kumar's debut in Tollywood. However, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. The movie also stars celebrated actors namely Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhas, in important roles.  Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu Says 'It's Not Enough to Know History; Own It' While Shooting for Biopic.

Akshay Kumar in Kannappa

Akshay Kumar
