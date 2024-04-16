Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The period drama film is said to be a multi-starrer featuring various renowned stars across different industries, including Mohanlal and Prabhas. A few weeks back, it was reported that Akshay Kumar would be making a cameo appearance in the film and also begin filming for it soon. Well, the news is now official! On Tuesday, April 16, Vishnu Manchu took to his Instagram handle and shared the delightful news with the fans. Sharing a video, the actor wrote, "The #kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!". In the video, Akshay Kumar was seen being welcomed by Vishnu and producer Mohan Babu who is backing the mythological film. Kannappa: Akshay Kumar to Have a Cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Upcoming Period Film – Reports.

Check Out Vishnu Manchu’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)