Dhanush's recent release Karnan has collected Rs 10.50 crore (around Rs 8.90 crore net) in Tamil Nadu on its opening day despite the COVID-19 lockdown in most parts of India. Audiences are praising the Dhanush starrer for all the right reasons and the film managed to get a decent start overseas as well. Karnan was also released in Australia and New Zealand. While in Australia, it raked $ 37,815 or ₹ 21.54 lakhs, in New Zealand, it earned $ 4,991 or ₹ 2.62 lakhs. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the opening day box-office numbers of Dhanush's film.

