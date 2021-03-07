Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is now part of Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film Karthikeya 2. The makers announced the same on social media with a special video. He will be seen playing the role of Dhanvantri in the South film. Have a look.

ANUPAM KHER IN #TELUGU FILM... #AnupamKher joins the cast of #Telugu film #Karthikeya2... Filming is currently in progress in #Dwarka... Stars #NikhilSiddhartha... Directed by Chandoo Mondeti... Produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. pic.twitter.com/6cey5lSPjb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2021

