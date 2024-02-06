71-year-old Kasammal, who appeared in the national award-winning film Kadaisi Vivasayi, was killed in her home in Anaiyur, near Usilampatti, Madurai district. Her son, P Namakodi, has been arrested in connection with her death. Reportedly, Namakodi beat his mother to death in a fight over money for buying alcohol. Police are investigating the incident. May her soul RIP. Actress Veena Kapoor Reveals She Is Alive and Not Killed by Her Son After Media Reports Claimed Otherwise.

Kasammal Beaten to Death By Son:

