A new season of the Malayalam crime web series Kerala Crime Files is on its way, directed by Ahammed Khabeer. Actor Aju Varghese confirmed the return with a mysterious poster, hinting at what's to come. The poster features a man dressed in a khaki uniform, adding to the anticipation. While the release date is yet to be revealed, fans eagerly await further updates from the makers. Check the Kerala Crime Season 2 Poster Below! Kerala Crime Files: From Cast to Plot, All You Need to Know About Aju Varghese and Lal's Malayalam Web-Series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aju Varghese's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese)

