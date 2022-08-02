Kerala State Film Awards 2022 function, that was scheduled to be held on August 3 has been postponed. The event has been suspended due to heavy rainfall in Kerala. Earlier, the winner list of the 52nd Kerala State Film award was unveiled on May 27. 52nd Kerala State Film Awards: Biju Menon, Revathi, Joju George Bag Best Acting Honours; Avasa Vyooham Wins Best Film – Check Out Full Winners List Here.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Due to heavy rains in #Kerala, the Kerala State Film Awards function which was to be held in #Trivandrum on Wednesday (Aug 3) has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/CkjAcwzCq5 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 2, 2022

