There are several filmmakers, actors and fans who have praised RRR movie. Director Prashanth Neel, who is gearing up for the release of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, has also showered praises on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. He has called performances of film’s lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan as sensational.

Prashanth Neel Praises RRR

Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success. Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan. What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film 🙏🏼 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) March 25, 2022

