Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role has been the biggest blockbuster of 2022. Right from the BO numbers to the critics' verdict, all is in favour of the Kannada movie. Now, even Pushpa star, Allu Arjun has praised KGF 2 actors Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon for their brilliant performances along with showering love on the technicians. Have a look. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Week 1: Hindi Version Of Yash’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 268.63 Crore!

Allu Arjun:

Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

