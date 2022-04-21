After the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale films has announced a new film with Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara on board. The movie is all set to be based on a riveting true story. Manchester City Gives a Fun Tribute to KGF Chapter 2 With an Interesting Social Media Post (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongara, based on true events.@VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup pic.twitter.com/mFwiGOEZ0K — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 21, 2022

