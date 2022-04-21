After the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale films has announced a new film with Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara on board. The movie is all set to be based on a riveting true story. Manchester City Gives a Fun Tribute to KGF Chapter 2 With an Interesting Social Media Post (View Pic).

