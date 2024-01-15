As Makar Sankranti celebrations filled the air today, KGF's 'Rocking' star Yash was spotted enjoying the festivities with his wife Radhika Pandit and children at their home. Yash flew a kite at their residence, the joyous moment captured in pictures taken on their terrace. His wife Radhika Pandit shared the candid moments through her official Insta, wishing all the fans celebrating Sankranti. "May all your dreams, aspirations and love for your dear ones soar like a kite," she wrote. Rashmika Mandanna Radiates Pure Elegance in Red Lehenga and Statement Jewellery on Occasion of Sankranthi (View Pics).

Yash Celebrates Sankranthi With Fam:

