Kannada producer MN Kumar who has previously collaborated with Kiccha on films came out with public remarks against the actor and in response Kiccha has now served a legal notice to him and MN Suresh for defamatory remarks. He is seeking Rs 10 crores and an unconditional apology for it. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep Casts Vote in Bengaluru, Says 'It's My Responsibility'.

View Kiccha Sudeep Update:

#kichchasudeep serves legal notice to producer M N Kumar and M N Suresh seeking an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crores for making defamatory remarks against him#Sandalwood #kichchasudeep#sudeepfans #KFI#Kannadafilmindustry pic.twitter.com/cybmpGfZ9g — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)