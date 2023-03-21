Tamil Comedian and mimicry artist Kovai Guna passed away at the Coimbatore Government Hospital due to ill health. Guna rose to fame with the show Asatha Povadhu Yaaru which was aired on a popular private television. Mayilsamy Dies of Heart Attack; Tamil Actor-Comedian Was Popular For His Roles in 12 B, Poovellam Unvasam Among Others.

Check The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)