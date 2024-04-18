Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently basking on the success of his film, Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, with director Blessy. The Malayalam language film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike. Now, the Mollywood star has taken to his social media account to share an exciting update from his upcoming directorial L2E: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. On Wednesday, April 17, Prithviraj took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film in which he can be seen looking at a phone screen while narrating a shot to the crew. The background of the sets is blurred in the picture as Prithviraj can be seen doing his directorial duties. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "On to home turf next! #L2E #EMPURAAN". L2E: Empuraan is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Maju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Fans Groove to the Track ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ Inside a Theatre in Ethiopia; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out Prithviraj’s Instagram Post Here

