In an exciting piece of news coming up, Mollywood actress Shobana is all set to reunite with superstar Mohanlal on-screen. The duo will be reuniting for a film helmed by Tharun Moorthy. The announcement was made by the actress on her social media page on Friday, April 19. Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Shobana made the announcement and also shared key details regarding the upcoming film, tentatively titled L360. The film is being produced by M Ranjith under the banner of Rajputra Visual Media. In the video, Shobhana also revealed that this will be the 56th film in which she and Mohanlal will be seen together. The screenplay for L360 is written by Tharun Moorthy and Sunil. Mohanlal and Shobana were last seen together in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded, in 2009. Varshangalkku Shesham: Mohanlal Pens Heartfelt Note After Watching Son Pranav Mohanlal's Film Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan (See Pic).

