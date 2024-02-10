Rajinikanth's latest cinematic outing, Lal Salaam, which hit theatres on February 9, generated mixed reactions from critics. Directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the Tamil-language sports drama stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. While Rajinikanth himself only portrays an extended cameo role, the film's opening day box office collection landed at Rs 4.30 crore, according to media reports. Lal Salaam Movie Review: Netizens Hail Rajinikanth's Performance As Moideen Bhai in Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth-Starrer.

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 1:

'Lal Salaam' released in theatres on February 9. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the sports drama features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and superstar Rajinikanth in a cameo. The film opened to a relatively poor response at the domestic box office. It minted around Rs… pic.twitter.com/yHdtWGDxHw — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)