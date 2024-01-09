Vishnu Vishal starrer Lal Salaam was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, making a direct clash with Captain Miller and Ayalaan. However, the film's makers, Lyca Productions, stepped back from the Pongal clash and decided to push the release. They have now finally confirmed the release date in their latest tweet. Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial starring Vishnu Vishal also has extended cameos from Superstar Rajinikanth. The movie is set in a cricket backdrop and the film will be a pan-India release. AR Rahman is scoring the music. According to the latest updates, Lyca Productions have taken to their X (previously Twitter) to announce that the film will hit the theatres on February 9. Lal Salaam: New Teaser Drops on Rajinikanth's Birthday and It Showcases Moideen Bhai's Charisma and Action-Packed Panache! (Watch Video).

Lal Salaam To Release on February 9

