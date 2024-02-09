Rajinikanth fans, rejoice! Lal Salaam, the sports drama starring the Thalaivar in a cameo, has finally hit theatres today (February 9)! The movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. While we haven't seen it yet, the internet is buzzing with positive reviews praising everything from Rajinikanth's entry scene to the film's exciting music. Have you seen Lal Salaam yet? If not, read Lal Salaam's X review below. Lal Salaam Song ‘Ae Pulla’: Vishnu Vishal and Ananthika Sanilkumar’s Adorable Chemistry Shines in This Second Single (Watch Lyrical Video).

#LalSalaam - Superstar #Rajinikanth introduction & Fight scene was🔥🔥 ARR BGM + His screen presence.... pure theatrical elevation 🌟🌟💥 pic.twitter.com/kMmwhopqRg — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) February 9, 2024

#LalSalaam Detailed Review. First, start with hats off to Aishwarya to have guts to touch a heavy and intense subject. Kudos 👏 Positive: 1. Whole 2nd half 2. ARR BGM and songs 3. Used #SuperstarRajinikanth very well 4. Nirosha Natural acting 5. #SuperstarRajinikanth acting… — Karthik (@meet_tk) February 9, 2024

🤯🤯💥😱🔥 #LalSalaam 2nd Half Screenpresence & Mass of Thalaivar @rajinikanth 53 Min MOIDEEN BHAI ✅ >>>>> Whole Movie Leo Dass 💯 pic.twitter.com/79rd4Opjnr — Dr.Aazim Kassi〽️ (@AazimKassim) February 9, 2024

