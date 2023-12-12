Rajinikanth plays an integral role in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial, Lal Salaam, where he plays the character of Moideen Bhai. Even though it is that of an extended cameo - the lead roles are played by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth - the promotions were heavily tied to Rajinikanth;s superstar image. Now on his 73rd birthday, the makers of Lal Salaam has revealed a new promo that once again puts Moideen Bhai in focus! Thalaivar 170 is Vettaiyan! Teaser Shows Rajinikanth Revamp His Iconic Sunglass Trick as He Readies For the 'Hunt' in TJ Gnanavel's Upcoming Film.

Check Out New Teaser of Lal Salaam:

