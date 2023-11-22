Makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil actioner Lal Salaam have released an official statement revealing Pongal 2024 release.for the film. This movie which also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles is going through final touches of post-production stage which is in full swing. Lal Salaam is written by Thalaivar’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth’s First Look As Moideen Bhai Garners Mixed Responses from Netizens (View Poster).

Check Lyca Production's X Post

As we put the final touches in post-production, we would like to affirm #LalSalaam 🫡 is coming to screens this PONGAL 2024 ☀️ Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada! In Cinemas 📽️ PONGAL 2024 Worldwide ☀️🌾@rajinikanth @ash_rajinikanth @arrahman… pic.twitter.com/1PPBmW0AUk — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)