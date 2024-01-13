Get ready for soulful melody, because the makers of Lal Salaam have just dropped exciting update for fans! They unleashed a vibrant poster featuring the film's stars, Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal, giving us glimpse of the electrifying chemistry between the actors. But that's not all! They also announced that the second single from Lal Salaam will be released during Pongal, on January 15, 2024. While the title of the song is still kept under wraps, we can be sure it will be another foot-stomping tune courtesy of the legendary maestro AR Rahman. Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's First Look Poster From Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Directorial Out; Netizens Call It 'Disappointing' and 'Embarrassing'.

Lal Salaam's New Song Loading on January 15:

Get ready to stroll through the rural musical streets! 🎵 LAL SALAAM's 2nd single, drops this Monday, 15th Jan! Stay tuned for this soulful melody! 🎬✨ An @arrahman musical 🎹 Lyrics ✍🏻 @KaviKabilan2 Singer 🎤 @sidsriram Music on @SonyMusicSouth 💿🎶#LalSalaam 🫡… pic.twitter.com/XlhLpvorJb — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)