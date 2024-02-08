Lal Salaam is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 9. However, before its release, audiences have the opportunity to experience the soul-stirring song titled “Anbalane”, performed by Thenisai Thendral Deva. His soulful rendition, combined with AR Rahman’s composition, makes this track from superstar Rajinikanth’s film truly melodious. Lal Salaam Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal’s Sports Drama!

Watch The Lyrical Video Of Anbalane Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)